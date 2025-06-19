CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

