Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1%

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.36 and a 200-day moving average of $302.86. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

