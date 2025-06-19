Advisory Resource Group Takes $231,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6%

PM opened at $182.44 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.28.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.