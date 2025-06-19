PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4,625.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

