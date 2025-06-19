Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $396,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onefund LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $509.49 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

