Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 3,668 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $126.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

