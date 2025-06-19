iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,990,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

