Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 410 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day moving average is $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

