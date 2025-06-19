Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 207,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Rolek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $419.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.87. The stock has a market cap of $415.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

