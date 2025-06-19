Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.02.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

