Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $75,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.