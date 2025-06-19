iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 180,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 79,030 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,003.8% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 83,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 76,311 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

