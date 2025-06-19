Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 4,472 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.