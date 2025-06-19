Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.2% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $528.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.26. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

