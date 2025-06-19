LifeWealth Investments LLC Invests $244,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.29 billion, a PE ratio of 608.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $144.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

