Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.16. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.