Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

