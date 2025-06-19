GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,080 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $330.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

