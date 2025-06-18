Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 36,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,617 shares of company stock worth $3,113,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

