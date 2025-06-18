Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $219,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

