Financial Perspectives Inc Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $213.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.