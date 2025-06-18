Barrett & Company Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

