Barrett & Company Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2025

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.