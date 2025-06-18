Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 214 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Perspectives Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.08. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

