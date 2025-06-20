OMS Energy Technologies Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 23rd (NASDAQ:OMSE)

OMS Energy Technologies’ (NASDAQ:OMSE – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, June 23rd. OMS Energy Technologies had issued 3,703,704 shares in its initial public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $33,333,336 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded OMS Energy Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:OMSE opened at $7.80 on Friday. OMS Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

We are a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems, or SWS, and oil country tubular goods, or OCTG products used in the oil and gas industry. These products are primarily used for both onshore and offshore oil exploration and production, or E&P activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) Regions.

