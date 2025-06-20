Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells 4,691 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.63), for a total value of £54,462.51 ($73,340.30).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Louise Beardmore acquired 16 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,163 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £186.08 ($250.58).

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UU stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.77) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,126.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,051.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89. The firm has a market cap of £8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group ( LON:UU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 49.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current year.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

