Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 228.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $322.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.66 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

