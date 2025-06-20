Safestay’s (SSTY) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Safestay Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of SSTY opened at GBX 25.98 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.48. Safestay has a 1-year low of GBX 19.20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.95 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.34.

About Safestay

Safestay is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups. Its 20 premium hostels offer guests both private and shared rooms across destination cities within the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.

