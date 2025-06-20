Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Waldencast Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $2.25 on Friday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
