Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

TSE DPM opened at C$20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$185,200.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

