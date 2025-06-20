Brokerages Set CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) PT at $27.63

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRVO shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CervoMed
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CervoMed Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of CRVO stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.73. CervoMed has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $22.57.
CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 200.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
CervoMed Company Profile
CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CervoMed
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.