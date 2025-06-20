Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $213.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,830,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

