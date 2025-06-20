British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £150.54 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker purchased 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($202.72).
David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, David Walker bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($202.64).
- On Monday, April 14th, David Walker acquired 42 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($200.22).
British Land Stock Performance
British Land stock opened at GBX 381.23 ($5.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.66. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 328.20 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
