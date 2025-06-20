British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £150.54 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker purchased 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($202.72).

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Wednesday, May 14th, David Walker bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($202.64).

On Monday, April 14th, David Walker acquired 42 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($200.22).

British Land Stock Performance

British Land stock opened at GBX 381.23 ($5.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.66. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 328.20 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

British Land Company Profile

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.