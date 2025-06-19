Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $346.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

