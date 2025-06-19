Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.52.

In related news, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $306.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

