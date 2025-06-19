DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,423 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 370.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $322.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.66 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

