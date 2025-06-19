Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after buying an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

