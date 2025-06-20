ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.08) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 304.52 ($4.10) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 223.20 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.20 ($6.12). The stock has a market cap of £365.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.85.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX (166.80) (($2.25)) EPS for the quarter. ASOS had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASOS will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current year.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

