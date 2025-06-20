Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SMMNY. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

About Siemens Healthineers

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $30.19.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

