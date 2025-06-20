Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 422.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 136.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STLA opened at $9.54 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.5032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

