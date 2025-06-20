Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.3048 per share. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

