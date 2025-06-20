ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $806.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $761.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $719.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.76. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

