Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

