MN Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,699,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,384,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,082,000 after buying an additional 56,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after buying an additional 60,294 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 1,261,519 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 738,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,140,000 after buying an additional 74,121 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.