Essex Savings Bank Has $536,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TJX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

