Optivise Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

