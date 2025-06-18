Clarius Group LLC Has $56.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.63 and a 200-day moving average of $286.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

