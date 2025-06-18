CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $23.80 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,357 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

