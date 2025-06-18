McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

