Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

NFLX opened at $1,220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,004.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.