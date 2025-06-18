Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $518,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 163.2% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 237.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.